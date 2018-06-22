Here's What Happens When You Miss Your Parkour Toehold

Slack integrates with the apps and services you already use every day. Pipe in performance data, support tickets, budget approvals, code reviews, sales leads, bug reports, press mentions — it all flows into the stream of conversation.
We live in an era where it's completely mundane to ask talking boxes for trivia answers and maintain digital extensions of our personae on websites accessed through portable phones. We are not as suspicious of technology as we once were. It's a part of us now — something we live with.