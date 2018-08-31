'WHEN I DO PARKOUR I FEEL FREE'

This Profile Of A 13-Year-Old Trying Out For A Parkour Squad In War-Torn Gaza Will Warm Your Heart

It will also make your warmed heart stop, because some of these kids' moves are absolutely insane.
BBC
