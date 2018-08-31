This Profile Of A 13-Year-Old Trying Out For A Parkour Squad In War-Torn Gaza Will Warm Your Heart

Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
Some newspapers are complying with a polite request from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to cease and desist from using commonly deployed abbreviations for the church and its followers. Specifically, no more "Mormon." And no more "LDS," even.