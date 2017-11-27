Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MEET THE NEW BOSS

4 diggs Wired
As social media turns toxic, Meetup has created a tool that actually allows people to connect with one another. That's about to become more important than ever before.
TOOTHBRUSHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Toothbrush With The Star Trek Seal Of Approval

2 diggs foreo.se
ISSA by FOREO takes your brushing to warp speed. (Lol.) The revolutionary silicone electric toothbrush with Sonic Pulse Technology provides a brushing experience that is — wait for it — out of this world. Use code DIGGISSA to grab your own with 30% off.

Trending Tech Stories