Sometimes, the older thing (a physical key) is better than the new, shiny thing (keyless entry), as shown by these UK thieves' use of "relay boxes" to pick up the key fob's signal from inside the owner's house and transmit it to the car.
ISSA by FOREO takes your brushing to warp speed. (Lol.) The revolutionary silicone electric toothbrush with Sonic Pulse Technology provides a brushing experience that is — wait for it — out of this world. Use code DIGGISSA to grab your own with 30% off.
His name was Pan Pan. It translates to something like “hope,” an identity that likely meant one thing when he was an abandoned, sick cub on a Chinese mountainside and something very different later in his life.