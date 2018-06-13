PINE CONE PUPPY IS THANKFUL FOR YOU

Pangolin Is Very Grateful As A Nice Human Rescues It From A Storm Drain

The poor guy was hanging onto the storm drain ladder for dear life.
Jukin
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Here’s The Real Way To Calculate How Much House You Can Afford

7 diggs better.com
Better Mortgage has the only mortgage application process that is 100% online. That means you can get pre-approved in less than three minutes and have a realistic estimate of house much house you can afford. If only getting on ‘House Hunters’ was this easy.
CHIP OFF THE OLD BLOCK

0 diggs Curbed
If you're out in a city, it rarely takes more than a minute before terrazzo — marble chips in concrete — shows up on a shop floor, on the stairs leading down to the subway or in an office building.
EXSANGUINATION

0 diggs The Baffler
The story of Theranos is the story of the Shark Tankification of American life, in which "optics" and "pitching" — rather than actual achievement — are the wellsprings from which success (or at least venture capital) flows.
EVERYONE IS ANGRY ALL THE TIME

0 diggs Texas Monthly
Outside a cookie shop in one of Houston's most idyllic neighborhoods, a West University Place council member spied Trumps' name on a teenager's shirt and yelled a few of the president's worst words at her. Then the internet found out. It's springtime in the age of hysteria.