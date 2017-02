NO, THE OTHER WHITE HOST NAMED JIMMY Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Full Opening Monologue From The Oscars

Kimmel had a tough job opening up this year's Oscars — Trump, last year's #OscarsSoWhite moment, it being his actual first year at the show? So he did what he had to: deliver a string of middle-of-the-road, milquetoast, forgettable jokes. Thanks, Jimmy.