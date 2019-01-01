MODERN MAGIC

Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Teenage Elf Brothers In The First Trailer For Pixar's 'Onward'

A magical world with unicorns, elves, dragons, jetliners and old Ford Econolines — wait, what? "Onward" is coming to theaters next March.
Pixar
