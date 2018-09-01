BABUSHKA SNAKE

One Snake Threw Up Another Equally Sized Snake Because Nature Was A Mistake

In India one lucky camera person captured the exact moment a snake was regurgitating another snake. Gross.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
