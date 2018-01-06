WARNING: MOUSE DEATH

Guy Tests Out A Ruthless 427-Year-Old Mousetrap Design

13 diggs
Back in 1590, Leonard Mascall designed a bunch of diabolical mousetraps, including this one that can handle multiple mice in a night.
Shawn Woods
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
HEALTH WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Breakthrough In Cellular Health From An MIT Center Scientist

32 diggs elysiumhealth.com
No matter how well you eat or much you exercise, it won’t stop the natural decline of NAD+, a coenzyme essential to energy, cognitive function and your body’s internal clock. Elysium's daily supplement Basis is clinically proven to raise your cell’s NAD+ levels by an average of 40%. Try it now for $1.32/ day.

Trending Tech Stories