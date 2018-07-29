102-Year-Old Man Dives Headfirst Into Lake, Causes Family To Curse Heavily

With "BlacKkKlansman," the legendary director returns to the subjects he's helped define for a generation of filmgoers — racism, power and the inescapability of history. It's a film that feels vital to the Trump era, even though, as Lee knows, the story behind it stretches back decades.
President Trump's lawyer called into "Outnumbered" to try to explain why he denied Trump attended a pre-Trump-Tower planning meeting in July 2016, even though no one else had reported that such a meeting took place. If you're confused, you're not alone.
Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to electric cars and e-cigarettes. But, with lithium close to breaking point, researchers are scrambling for the next battery breakthrough.
Air-conditioning can seem almost too good to be true. It is one of the few staples of modernity without severe and readily apparent downsides: all it does, or all it seems to do, is make things cooler, while generating a soft, lulling noise redolent of childhood afternoons spent indoors watching cartoons.