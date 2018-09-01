Unreal Senior Citizen Deadlifts 405 Pounds, Is Stronger Than You'll Probably Ever Be

In an op-ed published on Wednesday, an unnamed senior Trump administration official details the "resistance inside the Trump administration," where multiple staffers are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations." Here's what to make of it.
Burt Reynolds, the charismatic star of such films as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" who set out to have as much fun as possible on and off the screen — and wildly succeeded — has died. He was 82.
Netflix and Marvel really hope you'll give "Iron Fist" a second chance. With "Black Panther"s fight coordinator, a reduced episode run and a fan-favorite character from "Luke Cage," has the show turned a new leaf?