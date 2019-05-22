IT'S ALIVE!

This Rock On The Sea Floor Is Not Exactly What It Seems

1 digg
Octopuses are masters of camouflage — so much so that this one's impossible to see until it starts moving.
Eric Desmet via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TL;DR: $$$$$$$$

1 digg Wired
The median pay at Google parent Alphabet rose 25 percent last year, to $246,804, the biggest increase and highest pay among a dozen tech firms tracked by WIRED.