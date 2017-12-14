Here's A Perfect, 4-Second Internet Video

Investing rule #1: Start young. Investing rule #2: Diversify. Investing Rule #3: Start investing with Fundrise so they can do the diversifying for you by introducing a premium asset type to your portfolio: real estate. It only takes $500 to get started.
Farenthold is accused of telling subordinates about having "wet dreams" about one of his aides, calling his staff "fucktards," and encouraging a workplace environment where jokes about breast size were common.
In the early morning of August 5, 2001, artist Richard Ankrom and a group of friends assembled on the 4th Street bridge over the 110 freeway in Los Angeles. They had gathered to commit a crime — one Ankrom had plotted for years.