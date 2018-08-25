Guy Tries To Handle One Of The Bassiest Car Stereo Rigs Around, Gives Up Immediately

It was another dystopian morning online, as people opened Snapchat, the Weather Channel, the CitiBike app, the New York Times and StreetEasy to find that their maps labeled New York City as "Jewtropolis."
Ryan Levinson and his wife Nicole sold everything, bought a boat and started exploring the Pacific Ocean after Ryan was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. And it looks like he's getting his money's worth.
In this gripping documentary produced by Motherboard, a group of British veterans who were subjected to nuclear explosion tests after World War II talk about what it was like to feel the force of a nuclear bomb explosion — and the lasting impact it left on them.
Forget everything you thought you knew about normal body temperature and fever, starting with 98.6. That's an antiquated number based on a flawed study from 1868 (yes, 150 years ago). The facts about fever are a lot more complicated.