This Footage Of A Ship Riding 60-Foot Storm Waves In The North Sea Is A Big Pile Of Nope

The guys on this ERRV (Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel) in the North Sea take it all in stride, but these are some serious waves.
Bigwavemaster1
