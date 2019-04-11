Landscaper Cuts Down A Tree And Holy Crap, That's A Lot Of Pollen

Why would a person choose to live in a city with astronomical import costs and that requires expensive airplane tickets to go anywhere else? Well, when you find out which city this is, it becomes abundantly clear.
New York state recently approved the United States' first congestion pricing scheme, which will eventually force New York City drivers to pay at least $10 to access Manhattan below 60th Street. But Helsinki is in the process of one-upping New York with a big idea of its own: The Finnish city wants to make cars obsolete.