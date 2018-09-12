GOING, GOING, GONE

This Camera's Zoom Is Unbelievable

0 diggs
The thing the camera ends up focusing on is barely even visible to the naked eye in the un-zoomed shot.
Fratila Angelo Nicolae via Viralhog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ANALYTICS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Takes The Guesswork Out Of Understanding Your Users’ Behavior

2 diggs hotjar.com
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
FINDING SOME PEACE

0 diggs longreads.com
Even if one of the last surviving Tolstoyan communes has fallen short of Leo Tolstoy's ideals, it's still turned into something meaningful. It's a place for people who don't want to be found.