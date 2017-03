I have a general rule against tweeting Russia Today footage. But rules are made to be broken pic.twitter.com/ClDkIvPPyn

'MY MUMMY SAYS YOU HATE FOREIGNERS' Nigel Farage Got Knighted On RT By A Kid 'Queen Elizabeth' Who Went Gloriously Off Script

Something for cable news producers to consider: if you're planning to have a kid pretend to be the Queen of England, make sure she doesn't ditch the script and let you know what her mum really thinks.