Pro Tennis Player Nick Kyrgios Had One Hell Of A Meltdown At The Italian Open

For nearly two decades, few took Tim Friede's quest to immunize himself to snakebites and offer his blood to scientists seriously. Then a gifted young immunologist stumbled upon Friede on YouTube — and became convinced that he was the key to conquering snakebites forever.