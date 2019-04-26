'BLOOD ON THE ICE'

A Documentary About The Deadly Rates Of CTE In Professional Hockey

Former professional hockey player Todd Ewen suffered from depression and memory loss, eventually taking his own life. The NHL eschewed all responsibility.
The Atlantic
WILL CRISIS PRECIPITATE CHANGE?

A first of its kind ZIP code-level analysis shows how little most families can afford. For many Bay Area households, the prospect of buying a home — and even renting — is moving further out of reach. But it didn't just happen overnight and the situation is vastly different for renters and homeowners.
Your Vape Pen Should Look As Good As It Performs

With magnetic charging, superior airflow, and unique materials like walnut and black wood, you'll quickly discover that Vessel was built to be superior. For those who never settle, welcome to Vessel.
THE REAL MVP

When it comes to Apple's current phone lineup, the iPhone XS and XS Max get most of the attention thanks to features like dual cameras, more luxurious designs, and vivid OLED screens. But the iPhone XR is Apple's true winner.