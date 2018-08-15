'BIG HERO 6' VIBES

Netflix Drops The Trailer For Their Animated Big Friendly Robot Movie, 'Next Gen'

The streaming giant paid $30 million dollars for the rights to this family flick, with John Krasinski voicing the android sidekick.
