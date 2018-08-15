BATTLE ROYALE

This Floating Island Nerf Battle Will Make You Want To Get Out Of The Office And Into The Sunshine Stat

0 diggs
Oh, and these dudes are all wearing blindfolds.
Dude Perfect
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
NETWORK FAILURE

0 diggs Reuters
Reuters found more than 1,000 examples of posts, comments and pornographic images attacking the Rohingya and other Muslims on Facebook. A secretive operation set up by the social media giant to combat the hate speech is failing to end the problem.