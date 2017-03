. @Reddit makes it to a #SCOTUS hrng: Gorsuch asked if he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or 1 horse-sized duck: https://t.co/xr4aV2fAAi

HE DECLINED COMMENT SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch Is Stumped By The Horse-Sized Duck Dilemma

Welcome to 2017, where classic internet question "would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or one horse-sized duck?" is something that gets asked at a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.