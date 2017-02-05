MEDIA: Trucks launched off USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier to test its jet catapult system pic.twitter.com/DGfETzdtaa— The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) February 5, 2017 1 digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain TACTICAL AF The US Navy Is Launching Trucks Off An Aircraft Carrier. What The Hell? 1 digg Twitter Funny Curious Apparently this is being done to test the carrier's jet catapult. Definitely not to have fun tossing trucks in the ocean, no sir. Int'l Spectator via UPROXX