HOLY TERROR

Ceiling Caves In Right Where Worshippers Were Praying Moments Before

1 digg
The men managed to flee just in time as a deadly earthquake shook this mosque in Bali on August 5.
Masjid Agung Bangli via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PLATFORMS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Squarespace Is So Much More Than Just A Website Builder

4 diggs squarespace.com
You already know that Squarespace makes beautiful, responsive websites. But did you know they have a robust toolkit that spans the entire journey of an idea? From the moment your concept is dreamt up all the way to its naming, branding, building and scaling, Squarespace is your all-in-one destination.
A DARK DAY FOR 'DINOSAURS'

7 diggs Vulture
Twenty-four years ago this summer, ABC aired one of the most shocking and unexpected finales in TV history. You'd be forgiven for not knowing that, though: It aired in the same programming block as "Full House" and "Family Matters," it was a show about anthropomorphic dinosaurs and it foretold the end of the world.