Netflix Moves Its Cartel Drama To A New Country In The Trailer For 'Narcos: Mexico'

With monday.com you can manage projects and tasks in a single board, move through the timeline visually and intuitively and communicate with your teammates in the context of each task. Plus, it connects with all the apps you already use and love like Dropbox, Google Drive and Zapier.
In an op-ed published on Wednesday, an unnamed senior Trump administration official details the "resistance inside the Trump administration," where multiple staffers are "working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations." Here's what to make of it.