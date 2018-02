FROM THE DIRECTOR OF 'MOON' The First Trailer For Netflix's 'Mute,' The Next Duncan Jones Film, Is Delightfully Mysterious

What's up with this future Berlin? Why can't Alexander Skarsgård's character speak? Why do Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux look like they walked off the set of "Boogie Nights?" Hopefully we'll get answers when this hits Netflix on February 23rd.