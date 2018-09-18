SEEING STARLINGS

It's Hard To Believe This Massive Murmuration Of Birds Is Even Real

4 diggs
The speed at which they cut and twist through the sky in nebulous formation makes no sense, either.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals