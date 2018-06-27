PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The Beaches Of Mumbai Illustrate The Insane Scale Of India's Plastic Waste Problem

2 diggs
Volunteers have removed an astonishing 12,000 tons of plastic from one short stretch of beach.
Sky News via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHO GETS TO GET HELP?

5 diggs New Republic
How the 12 Step program and its decades-old philosophy are exacerbating the opioid crisis.
None
LOANS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Handle Student Loans, And It's This

2 diggs commonbond.co
Built from (very) personal experiences with student debt, CommonBond has created a better way to manage education expenses. CommonBond refinancing is pretty simple: take out a new loan – at a lower interest rate – to consolidate and replace your old loans. With three refinancing options, you can save tens of thousands of dollars simply by switching.
A CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-ADVENTURE GAME

1 digg SBNation
Another title in LA? A Twitter war with teammate Joel Embiid? Keeping that standing Applebee's res at the nice Cleveland location? We imagined six completely fake news outcomes (with definite notes of truth) for LeBron James' prospective NBA destinations.