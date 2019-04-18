SPIN ZONE

Watch Attorney General William Barr's Press Conference Before The Release Of The Mueller Report

0 diggs
The actual report won't be delivered to Congress until after 11 am — and the rest of us won't see it until even later in the day.
More info on the timing of the release
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHO IS JOHN FRUM?

0 diggs topic.com
One day in 1900 or 1940, or at some point in between, a man whose name was John Frum — although he might not have been a man, and his name might not have been John Frum — arrived on Tanna island, in an archipelago that was then called the New Hebrides but is now called the Republic of Vanuatu.
COUPLES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Master Your Money As A Couple — For Free — With Zeta

0 diggs askzeta.com
Zeta is a free tool that takes over the money chores in your relationship so you don't have to. Use it to track your spending, bills, net worth, and goals - both individually and as a couple.
GET OFF HIS BACK (LITERALLY)

0 diggs
Never heard of a dugong? Neither had we until we watched this video. These noble sea cows are in the same taxonomic order as manatees (hence the resemblance) and can be found in the waters off of East Africa, South Asia and all the way to Australia.