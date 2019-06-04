MOST ACTIVE COUCH POTATOES EVER

Forget About Bentley, This Moving Couch Is The Epitome Of Luxury On Wheels

2 diggs
If you don't want to leave your house for the world, why not bring a little bit of it on the road?
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DRAKE, TAKE NOTES

1 digg
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques brought his enthusiasm for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals run out of the atmosphere with this super cool video from the ISS. Unfortunately, Toronto dropped game 2 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but this is still a freakin' sick way to show your support for the team.