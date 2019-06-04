Forget About Bentley, This Moving Couch Is The Epitome Of Luxury On Wheels

We tried to count the spins and came up with a rough estimate of 150 RPMs at the end. The hiker has been transported to a hospital for treatment of her hiking injury and suffered only nausea and dizziness from her spin.
There was something about Primland that made Emily Nunn see red — a lavish and expensive outdoor Xanadu situated near her beloved Virginia hometown. Then she went there and had... a pretty good time. Blame the trout stream and the 400-thread-count linens.
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques brought his enthusiasm for the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals run out of the atmosphere with this super cool video from the ISS. Unfortunately, Toronto dropped game 2 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but this is still a freakin' sick way to show your support for the team.