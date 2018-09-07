Man Buys His Girlfriend The Most Unflattering Swimsuit Of All Time

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: You can't turn your body into a fat-burning machine, some guys don't know how to wipe their own ass and what it's like to serve the high rollers of Las Vegas.
On Tuesday night the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sat down with Joe Rogan. In their nearly three-hour-long chat Rogan sparked one and passed it to Musk. He inhaled. On Friday morning both Tesla's chief accounting officer and head of HR resigned.
Dave Morton, a former CFO for computer-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc, joined Tesla one day before his boss Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering buying out some investors at $420 a share and taking the company private.