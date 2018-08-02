LOOK DOWN, IF YOU DARE

The World's Most Dangerous Hiking Trail Is Terrifying

1 digg
Just a series of planks nailed to the side of Mt. Huashan in China? Sure, why not.
Via Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'WHY WOULD HE THROW IT ALL AWAY?'

1 digg The Guardian
Nearly 17 years since 9/11, Osama bin Laden’s family remains an influential part of Saudi society – as well as a reminder of the darkest moment in the kingdom’s history. Can they escape his legacy?
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Tool Shows The Deals Amazon May Be Hiding

0 diggs wikibuy.com
Wikibuy is a browser extension that compares prices with other sellers while you shop on Amazon and notifies you when there's a better deal. It also automatically applies coupons to your shopping cart on thousands of sites. It’s a free tool, so why not try it?
TAG, YOU'VE BEEN FOOLED

3 diggs The Atlantic
Perhaps you've seen a meme floating around social media recently, purporting to reveal the etymology of the word "tag." "How old were you when you learned the game TAG stands for 'Touch and Go'?" asks the most popular version of the meme.