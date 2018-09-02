Here's Why You Don't Try To Feed A Moose, Even If It's In Your Driveway

To work as a courtsider is to have possibly the most exotic, adrenaline-pumping data-entry job imaginable. Put simply: Courtsiding is the practice of independently transmitting information from a tennis match for a purpose related to gambling.
Improving website experiences is a tricky thing, but it doesn't need to be. Hotjar is a fast and visual way to understand your users and everything your team needs to get "in-the-moment" visual feedback. That way you can uncover insights, make the right decisions and ultimately improve your users' experience.
A fire has gutted the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country. Most of the 20 million items it contained, including the oldest human remains ever found in the Americas, are believed to have been destroyed.