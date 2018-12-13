Curious Bull Moose Gets Uncomfortably Close To A Car Full Of People

Susan Potter donated her body to science. It was frozen, sawed into four blocks, sliced 27,000 times and photographed after each cut. The result: a virtual cadaver that will speak to medical students from the grave.
We've endured disasters both natural and manmade, political polarization and the relentless encroachment of big technology companies. Before we leave it behind, here's a look back at 2018's tech, tribulations and trends in charts.
In 1961, when he was just 8 months old, Michael Carroll's father vanished. After decades of rumors and speculation, consultations with psychics and paranormal investigators, Michael cracked into the basement floor about three years ago.