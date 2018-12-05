Serena Williams' Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Fesses Up To The Dumb Ways He's Spent His Money

In 10 years of political reporting I've met a lot of people with very specific ideas about what the perfect world would look like — but none quite so strange as the starry-eyed techno-utopians and sketchy-ass crypto-grifters on the 2018 CoinsBank Blockchain Cruise.
A top executive and daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested on Saturday in Canada at the request of the United States, in a move likely to escalate tensions between the two countries at a delicate moment.
A homeowner in Austin, Texas went all out with their Christmas decorations, rigging up a mannequin to hang from the gutter a la Chevy Chase in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." Unfortunately, it was a bit too convincing for one good Samaritan.
Your personal data has always been the key to Facebook's business — and Facebook executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have used access to that personal data to strengthen strategic partnerships and hurt competitors over the years.