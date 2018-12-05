THE RICH GET RICHER (AND GET FREE CLOTHES)

Serena Williams' Husband, Alexis Ohanian, Fesses Up To The Dumb Ways He's Spent His Money

1 digg
The Reddit co-founder sits down with Chelsea from "The Financial Diet" to talk life, love and personal finance.
The Financial Diet
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'I HATE IT HERE AND I WANT TO GO HOME'

5 diggs breakermag.com
In 10 years of political reporting I've met a lot of people with very specific ideas about what the perfect world would look like — but none quite so strange as the starry-eyed techno-utopians and sketchy-ass crypto-grifters on the 2018 CoinsBank Blockchain Cruise.
DIGG PICKS

3 diggs
No one likes a grumpy traveler. Make sure the urban commuter in your life is always looking good and feeling fresh with these ten stellar gift ideas.