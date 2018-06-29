THEY STOPPED DOING THIS IN 1999

The Way Major League Soccer Used To Handle Tiebreakers Is Blowing Our Minds

3 diggs
This seems simultaneously way harder and way fairer than penalty shootouts.
Via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Lender Wants Everyone To Be Their Own Landlord

2 diggs better.com
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.