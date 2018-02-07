THANK GOODNESS

Thai Navy SEALs Rescue Teen Soccer Team Trapped In A Cave System For Over 9 Days

1 digg
The 12 players and their coach entered the cave after a practice, but monsoon rains flooded the area, blocking the exit.
Thai Navy SEAL via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

You Can’t Be Productive If You Don’t Have The Right Tools

2 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a team management tool that provides a centralized platform for teams of any size and function to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmaps to specific tasks. If you hate clunky spreadsheets and unnecessary meetings, this tool is for you.