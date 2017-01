LLAMA, LLAMA, LLAMA, LLAMA Migos Rapping 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' Over The 'Bad & Boujee' Beat Is Incredible

Yesterday during The Cruz Show on LA's Power 106, Host J Cruz made a humble request of Migos: Read "Llama Llama Red Pajama" to the beat of "Bad & Boujee." It's good as hell.