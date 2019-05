GET YOUR PRIORITIES STRAIGHT, AMERICA Meteorologist Who Received Criticism For Broadcasting A Tornado Warning During An NBA Game: 'We Are Not Going To Apologize'

George Flickinger, the chief meteorologist for Virginia ABC-affiliate WSET, refused to back down after split-screening a tornado warning during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Flickinger can't seem to catch a break, having previously been fired from KOKI-TV in Tulsa for interrupting an NFL game to warn viewers of wildfires.