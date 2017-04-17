Thousands of spiders create massive spiderweb in New Zealand field while fleeing flooding. "I screamed pretty loudly at my discovery." pic.twitter.com/l3EPI9PhUX

WOBBLY WIDE WEB A Field Covered In A Layer Of Spiderweb Seems Like The Last Thing You See Before A Giant Spider Kills You

Expect to see this very real natural phenomenon used in a giant spider-sequel to "Kong: Skull Island." We'd bet on it.