Mary Poppins Appears To Support Millenials Struggling With Adult Tasks, Determines They Are Beyond Help

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
If there is a day of the year as consistently morose as December 26, I have yet to meet it. That's it! It's over! All that holiday anticipation and shopping and decorating and baking, and the fun is over by noon on Christmas day.
Bronx based bladesmith Frank Sausto's initiation into this world was through his grandfather. Now a veteran in the business, he explains his process and what being on a sword making reality TV show was like.