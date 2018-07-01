A Good, Hard Look At The Most Embarrassing NFL Play Ever — The Butt Fumble

In January 2012, journalist Michael Scott Moore was captured by a gang of pirates during a reporting trip in central Somalia. He would spend a total of 32 months in captivity. Here, Moore tells the story of the day he tried to escape.
Henry Cavill's got his (infamous) mustache, Tom Cruise is still doing his own (inadvisable) stunts and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie is back to engineer more absurd action in "Mission: Impossible — Fallout."
Unhappy with how they look, thousands of young men are joining anonymous message boards such as Lookism.net to dissect their looks and exchange detailed tips on looksmaxing — their term for enhancing their appearance.
"Del is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he's methodically created for himself — until he is discovered by Grace, an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay."
"I always thought the circus is a traditional place with animals and things like this, which is what I saw when I was a kid," photographer Stephanie Gengotti says. "But when I saw this, I just flew to another planet."