Hot Damn, Look At This High Schooler's Poster Dunk

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is always inventing crazy new stuff. The Reconfigurable Wheel Track is crazy because it's two things — a wheel and a tread — and it can seamlessly switch between them.
For 43 years, the game show has been a staple of "Saturday Night Live." But "Black Jeopardy," the brainchild of writer Bryan Tucker and head writer Michael Che, stands out from all of its predecessors for not only being a clever, enduring concept, but also because it articulates something that often goes unsaid in society.