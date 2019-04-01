'BEST DAY OF MY WORK LIFE'

Man Has The Time Of His Life When His Co-Worker's Desk Collapses In The Middle Of A Sales Call

A salesman cracks up as his co-worker's desk fell apart live during a call.
Via Reddit
