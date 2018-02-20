HITTING A ROAD BLOCK

The European City That Google Maps Can't Accurately Map

6 diggs
We don't *think* Bono was singing about Mannheim, Germany in "Where The Streets Have No Name," but anything is possible.
Tom Scott
