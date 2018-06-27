Nicolas Cage Seeks Vengeance, Has A Chainsaw Battle In This Horrifically Trippy Trailer For 'Mandy'

Paramount's first months speak to the challenges of starting a prestige brand from scratch in the late stages of Peak TV — a battle the Paramount Network is joined in by other cable channels, like Viceland, and more unorthodox streaming services, like Amazon and Hulu.
Built from (very) personal experiences with student debt, CommonBond has created a better way to manage education expenses. CommonBond refinancing is pretty simple: take out a new loan – at a lower interest rate – to consolidate and replace your old loans. With three refinancing options, you can save tens of thousands of dollars simply by switching.
Normally, a primary victory in an overwhelmingly blue district would be nothing out of the ordinary but there are a number of reasons why Ocasio-Cortez's upset marks an extraordinary moment in American politics.