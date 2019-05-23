THESE POOR EMPLOYEES

Man Pays For A New Car In China With 66 Bags Of Coins

1 digg
The workers in the car shop in Cangzhou City had to spend two and a half days counting up all of the coins, which was estimated to be around £15,000 ($19,000).
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GET YOUR PRIORITIES STRAIGHT, AMERICA

1 digg
George Flickinger, the chief meteorologist for Virginia ABC-affiliate WSET, refused to back down after split-screening a tornado warning during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Flickinger can't seem to catch a break, having previously been fired from KOKI-TV in Tulsa for interrupting an NFL game to warn viewers of wildfires.
BREXIT STAGE LEFT

0 diggs BBC
Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister. In a speech outside Downing Street, Theresa May said the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret."