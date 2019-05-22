THE QUIET DEED AFTER THE STORM

It's So Darn Satisfying Watching This Good Samaritan Unclog A Flooded Street

0 diggs
"This is a drain that often clogs up. I've had to do this a few times before."
post 10 via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EVERYONE'S A SCRIBBLER

0 diggs The Paris Review
Over the course of his career, David Schulson amassed arguably the most impressive private collection of drawings, scribbles, and autographs in the world.