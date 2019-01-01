Man Records His Every Treadmill Run As He Loses 42 Pounds Over The Course Of Eight Months

EA Sports stopped issuing new versions of its beloved college football title in 2013. But you can still play the video game with updated rosters — thanks to the tireless efforts of an unlikely group of caretakers.
Joe Ford, car detective, searches the world for stolen rare automobiles on the black market. The case he's on now could set him up for life — if he's not outsmarted by a skilled network of criminals and cheats.
Jorge A. Perez styled himself as a savior of rural hospitals. "My only fault is I tried everything in the world to save them," he told Kaiser Health News. But for the townspeople left in the wreckage, the reality feels more sinister.
For Phish fans, the longstanding jam band's Labor Day weekend concerts at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado have been a welcome tradition returning for eight years. But now, what should be a weekend of camping, body odor and too-long guitar solos has been thrown into chaos by a plague outbreak.