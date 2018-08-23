TIME IS MONEY

Senior Citizen Jumps Out Of Bus Window After Driver Refused To Open The Door

0 diggs
A man in his 70s jumped out of a bus window recently after the driver refused to open the door for him in the middle of the road in Qingdao City, China.
Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHAT WE LEARNED THIS WEEK

0 diggs
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: A billionaire has managed to build the largest plane ever made, living in the Bay Area is really tough if you aren't insanely rich and one game designer thinks he can improve the guns in "Doom" (2016).
BATH GOODS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The One-Stop-Shop To Upgrade Your Bathroom Routine

0 diggs parachutehome.com
Parachute is known for making remarkable bedding, so it’s no surprise that their bath collection operates at the same level. From quick-drying towels and bath mats to plush robes made in Turkey, they’ve got everything you need to upgrade your daily routine.